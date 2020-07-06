George Mason basketball coach Dave Paulsen adds to staff for 2020-2021 season

George Mason basketball coach Dave Paulsen has announced a trio of coaching staff updates for the 2020-2021 season.

Duane Simpkins, who has served as an assistant on Paulsen’s staff since 2015-2016, has been promoted to associate head coach.

Bryson Johnson, who has worked as a graduate manager and interim assistant coach under Paulsen, has been promoted to assistant coach.

In addition, former George Washington University head coach Maurice Joseph has joined the Mason program as an assistant coach.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the coaching staff we’ve assembled,” Paulsen said. “It certainly is a rarity in this game to have three former Division I players on the same coaching staff, but what sets these guys apart is their commitment to player development, their humility and their willingness to work together as a team. Collectively this is a group of the highest character. They are outstanding mentors and role models, excellent teachers on the court, elite recruiters and championship people.”

Simpkins, a McDonald’s All-America at DeMatha who went on to star at Maryland, is a DMV hoops legend.

“I’m tremendously grateful to Coach Paulsen for his vote of confidence in my abilities as a teacher, coach and mentor here at George Mason,” Simpkins said. “My family and I truly are thankful for his leadership, guidance and friendship, as well as the continued support from our administration. I’m looking forward to continuing to assist in the development of our culture and the holistic growth of our players. We have a terrific group.”

Joseph, who spent eight years at GW, the last three as the head coach, will be a valuable addition to Paulsen’s staff in 2020-21.

“I am thrilled to be joining Coach Paulsen’s staff and the George Mason program,” Joseph said. “I have always admired the toughness and preparedness of his teams in years of coaching against them, so it is an honor to now be able to compete in the A-10 as a Patriot. Thank you to Coach Paulsen and Brad Edwards for this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to serving our student-athletes and joining the George Mason Community!”

Johnson has been a part of the Mason staff for four seasons as both an interim assistant coach and graduate manager, while pursuing his doctorate in higher education. He will serve his first full season as an assistant coach in 2020-2021.

Johnson was a two-time captain at Bucknell under Paulsen, where he helped lead the Bison to two NCAA Tournament appearances and an NIT berth.

“I’m very excited to be a member of the George Mason men’s basketball staff,” Johnson said. “I have been part of this program for 3+ years and I’ve always appreciated the support and encouragement from everyone within the greater athletics and basketball communities. I appreciate Coach Paulsen for continuing to provide opportunities for me both as a player and a coach. I am fired up to officially start this new role but even more excited to continue to work with the same tremendous people and team here at Mason.”

