George Mason Basketball: 2019-2020 injury updates

George Mason basketball coach Dave Paulsen announced two injury updates for the 2019-20 season on Friday.

Senior guard Ian Boyd has undergone a second surgical procedure on his right wrist and will miss the upcoming season. Boyd originally sustained the injury during the 2018-19 campaign. He had an initial wrist procedure performed in May 2019.

“Despite rehabilitation work, Ian has experienced continued problems with his wrist, prompting this decision to re-operate,” team physician Dr. Frank Pettrone said. “We feel this procedure gives Ian the best opportunity for success in his basketball career moving forward. He will miss the 2019-20 season to maximize the recovery process.”

“We’re disappointed for Ian that his wrist has not healed effectively after the first surgery,” Paulsen said. “We really feel for him, because nobody has been a better embodiment of our core values, hard work and selflessness than Ian. He’s been a fan favorite and a team favorite because of his spirit, his energy and his competitiveness. Certainly, as a team, we’re going to miss those characteristics, but I’m confident he’ll continue to exert great leadership in our program as he goes through the recovery process.”

In addition, senior guard Justin Kier sustained a stress fracture in his right foot this past week. He will be reevaluated in four to six weeks.

“We are working with our medical team here at Mason to ensure Justin receives the best possible care,” Paulsen said. “We will support him throughout this process and look forward to having him back on the court when he is ready.”