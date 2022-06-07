GENETWORx launches education campaign to help doctors prescribe the right medication

It’s a simple solution to a decades-long problem. A patient is prescribed a medication by their doctor. The medicine doesn’t work as expected, or worse, the medication brings about harmful side effects that in some cases may be life-threatening.

Pharmacogenomics, or PGx, a DNA-based genetics test, has been available for years. Doctors can use PGx testing to identify – in advance – medications that may not be a good fit for a patient, avoiding the need for trial-and-error prescribing.

This week, Glen Allen-based GENETWORx is shining a light on PGx testing, utilizing GENETWORx experts, recent studies, and a legislative movement to make the PGx test report a standard part of every patient’s health record.

According to The Right Drug Dose Now Act introduced in Congress in February 2022, as well as GENETWORx’s own clients, and recent studies, PGx tests save time, money, and in some cases, lives.

The issue is important enough that this week was designated Healthcare Professionals Genomics Education Week, and June 7 was earmarked as Pharmacogenomics Day.

A one-time cheek swab for a pharmacogenetic test provides data on an individual’s genetic sequence, specifically flagging genes that may present potentially harmful drug or dosing concerns.

“In practice, there are times when you have two patients with similar profiles who are prescribed the same medications,” said Stacey Blankenship, a GENETWORx pharmacist. “Then, you find one of them is experiencing side effects while the other says they are getting no relief from the treatment. A PGx test can tell you why this is the case.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, medication prescribing errors are an ongoing problem with patients who have mental health conditions, a community that is “uniquely vulnerable” to medication errors.

Any medication can cause an adverse effect if prescribed incorrectly or if prescribed without knowledge of its potential negative interference with other drugs, said Marianne Heeringa, a registered nurse with substantial experience working with PGx.

“Adverse drug events send more than four million Americans to a physician’s office or emergency room each year,” said Heeringa. “Improper prescribing leads to increased healthcare costs, reduced patient safety and an overall poorer quality of life.”

“A PGx genetics test can remove those barriers to treatment with appropriate medication based on an individual’s DNA and chart a clear course to wellness,” she said.

Located in Glen Allen, GENETWORx is a fully integrated CAP accredited laboratory which is certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment for high complexity molecular testing.

