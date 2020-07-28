Genesis Affiliates includes casinos offering BankID deposits for Scandinavians

The process of allowing players to set up accounts, and make deposits, using BankID is common in Scandinavia. The system makes it easier for people to get access to casino play almost instantly.

For this reason, searches for pikakasinot (instant casino in the Finnish language) are common in that part of Europe. This is useful information for prospective affiliates that have a customer base in the area. Genesis Affiliates is a trusted affiliate program provider that includes in its casino brands two that allow BankID deposits for Swedish and Finnish players.

Reliability of Genesis Affiliates

Genesis Affiliates is respected by partners, for its excellent affiliates program. It’s known for providing rapid payouts and for making sure that it takes care of affiliate interests.

It’s also known for providing affiliates with the opportunity to promote top brands which are owned and managed by Genesis Global Limited. The list of brands includes Genesis Casino, Casino Cruise and Sloty Casino. As mentioned earlier in this article, it also includes two brands which allow the use of BankID in Sweden and Finland. These brands are Pelaa and Spela. Let’s look at these brands in more detail.

Brands offering BankID deposits in Scandinavia

These brands give casino users in Sweden and Finland the opportunity to use BankID to confirm their identity and make deposits. This is a popular system with many online casino enthusiasts in Scandinavia.

Pelaa

All registration and banking processes are quick and secure at Pelaa. The casino offers a range of deposit options including Visa, Mastercard, Neteller and Entropay. Players in Sweden and Finland have the opportunity to use Trustly which enables sign-up and deposits using BankID. This means that deposits and withdrawals can be processed instantly, although the casino does have a 24-72 pending period for withdrawals.

Deposits can be made using several different currencies including EUR, GBP, USD, ZAR, CAD, SEK, NOK. Given the array of currencies that can be used, it’s not surprising that support at the casino is available in English, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian and German.

Pelaa provides players with access to more than 1,300 games on desktop and more than 500 on mobile. It’s licensed by the Maltese Gaming Authority, UK Gaming Commission and Spelinspektionen (the Swedish Gaming Inspectorate).

Spela

Spela is another casino brand that is known for providing quick and easy access. This especially applies to Swedish and Finnish players who can use bank ID to sign-up and deposit.

Just like Pelaa, Spela offers several different deposit methods for customers. These deposit methods include MasterCard, Paysafe Card, Skrill, Neteller and Visa. Again, just like Pelaa, players in Sweden and Finland get the opportunity to use Trustly which enables deposits using BankID. This means that deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly. However, the casino does have a 48 hour pending period for withdrawals.

The casino allows deposits in a number of different currencies EUR, GBP, USD, CAD and NOK. It provides support for customers in English, Finnish, German, Norwegian, Swedish.

There are more than 1,300 different games on desktop and more than 500 on mobile. The casino is licensed by the Maltese Gaming Authority.

In summary

Genesis Affiliates is a highly regarded option for those seeking a good affiliates program. It provides the opportunity for affiliate partners to promote several leading casino brands.

Included in these brands are Pelaa and Spela. These brands are both highly visible in Scandinavia where players are able to sign-up for casinos, and make deposits, using BankID. This process is popular with players due to its simplicity.

It makes sense that affiliates who are associated with Scandinavia, or have a customer base there, would be interested in this high level of popularity, when it comes to promoting these brands.

The popularity of using BankID to deposit at an online casino only applies in certain countries in Northern Europe right now. However, it’s possible that it will spread further afield, depending on the outcome of discussions in other countries concerning the wider adoption of BankID solutions like Trustly. It’s certainly something for potential affiliates to watch out for, now and in the future.

