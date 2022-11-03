Gemini Crypto Price Prediction: Why Dash 2 Trade Is The Better Investment in 2023

Altcoins are often speculated heavily in the market, as they provide crypto traders and investors quicker short and long-term gains than Bitcoin. While Bitcoin pulls the string of the cryptocurrency market, many crypto projects seek new features and utilities that will ensure they grow organically amid market sentiments.

This guide considers the possible future price of an altcoin, Gemini Dollar, and provides better investment alternatives, such as Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT.io, and, Tamadoge for crypto traders in 2023.

Gemini Price Prediction

Gemini is a US-based cryptocurrency exchange enabling users to trade and store their digital assets. It uses its native currency, Gemini, to drive its platform regarding trading and listing fees. At a steady price of $1, Gemini is the first stablecoin to receive backing from the United States regulatory body.

From its daily charts, Gemini’s price action has ranged around $1 for the past three months. There is no technical or analytical evidence that Gemini could offer investment potential in a market bull run. Instead, it could serve as a haven, especially in bearish market conditions Here are some price predictions regarding Gemini Dollar.

YEAR EXPECTED PRICE 2023 $1.01 2024 $1.01 2025 $1.01 2026 $1.01

While Gemini Dollar does not provide better investment opportunities in subsequent years, it becomes necessary to consider a new project that can positively aid crypto trading.

Dash 2 Trade: A Better Investment in 2023

While raising more than $4 million within two weeks of its presale, Dash 2 Trade is becoming an exciting crypto project with big price potential in the future. With a current presale price of $0.05, Dash 2 Trade token is set to offer better investment returns in the coming year. How so?

Dash 2 Trade is implementing a world-class analytics platform designed to empower crypto traders and investors in the crypto market by providing features to ensure they have a trading edge in the crypto market and improve their trading journey despite the market’s sentiments.

The features provided by Dash 2 Trade include:

A bespoke scoring system for new crypto ICOs and Presales providing users with early access to tokens that would offer huge gains on investment.

Trading signals provide trading opportunities for a crypto asset in the crypto market.

Providing Social and technical indicators which ensure crypto traders make calculated entries and exits in the crypto market.

Auto Trading API, where users can set up automated trading strategies that have been backtested and analyzed, so they do not miss out on potential trades in the market.

Listing Alerts to ensure users monitor the price action of tokens that could surge due to new exchange listings, especially on Tier-one exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and FTX.

In addition, Dash 2 Trade uses its native ERC-20 token, D2T tokens, to drive the platform and its ecosystem. D2T tokens are a must-have if users want to enjoy and fully immerse in this feature-rich platform.

As a utility token, D2T tokens will be used for subscriptions to the D2T dashboard upon launch with a monthly price of 400 D2T and 1000 D2T for starter and Premium tiers. Also, D2T tokens will provide other benefits to its token holders within the D2T ecosystem, such as Trading competitions, Advanced Tooling, professional-grade market indicators, live event streams, and more.

Dash 2 Trade platform will bring crypto trading insights to all who want to sharpen their trading skills and trade efficiently. At the time of writing, D2T is at $0.05; it would be beneficial to take an active part in its presale before the price gets to the final round (at $0.0662), making the tokens rather expensive.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Other Crypto Alternatives to consider in 2023

Other feature-rich crypto projects could be worth exploring in the coming year. Let’s take a look at these three investment-worthy projects.

Calvaria – A Next-level Battle Card Came with Play-to-earn Features

If you are an avid gamer who wants to enjoy quality online gaming and earn crypto rewards as you play, Calvaria is the platform to get involved with and start earning. By releasing its flagship battle card game, Calvaria: Duels of Eternity, users can immerse themselves in creating unique battle strategies with in-game NFT characters and gain victory over their opponents.

Calvaria uses two ERC-20-based tokens to drive its ecosystem: $RIA and $eRIA tokens. $eRIA is the in-game currency players will be credited with during the game. At the same time, $RIA will maintain the economic stability of the Calvaria ecosystem, where users can use it in staking protocols and democratic voting within the community.

If you are not into gaming, Calvaria still provides investment possibilities by launching its presale with over 600 million $RIA tokens ready to be sold. It is in its third stage at $0.02 and sells out fast.

Buy Calvaria Now

IMPT.io – A Green Blockchain Platform Conscious of The Environment

IMPT.io platform is about saving the environment by implementing a carbon offset program that invites users to either engage in impactful environmental projects or shop with eco-friendly brands and receive carbon credits as rewards.

Users can either trade their carbon credits on the IMPT marketplace or retire them as they deem fit. By reducing their carbon footprints and greenhouse emissions, users get to save the planet and earn rewards as they participate in this revolutionary platform.

IMPT is undergoing its presale and is gaining traction among crypto investors. Therefore, it is essential to consider this platform and invest before the full green operation commences.

Buy IMPT Now!

Tamadoge – A Fantastic Play-to-earn NFT Platform

There is no denying that Tamadoge has had an impressive start in the crypto space, with an outstanding record presale of $19 million and keeping in line with its roadmaps by getting listed on top-tier exchanges and minting its 21,100 NFT collections.

Touted as a meme coin, Tamadoge shows it is providing several use cases with its limited supply of 2 billion TAMA tokens, play-to-earn ecosystem, deflationary mechanism, and Metaverse.

Tamadoge is releasing its flagship NFT game where users can sign up, own NFT pets, develop, train, and engage in battles within the Tamaverse to attain top leaderboard spots while earning crypto rewards.

Tamadoge has provided its early investors with huge gains making it an excellent investment to consider before the coming year. Tamadoge is available on several exchanges, and its NFT collections are available on OpenSea.

Buy Tamadoge Now!

Final Thoughts

These new altcoins are showcasing excellence in their use cases, utilities, and tokenomics which sets them apart from other crypto assets in the crypto market. It would be advantageous to consider these projects, engage and invest in them and enjoy rich rewards in the future.