Gemeinschaft Home to celebrate 35th anniversary

Gemeinschaft Home will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a curbside pick-up picnic dinner.

This event will take place over two nights. Guests may choose which evening to attend: Friday, Aug. 28 or Saturday, Aug. 29.

Jan Henley of Lucien’s Catering will cater the “Picnic with Gemeinschaft” using a Barbecue Theme. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available. Meals will be picked up by guests to enjoy in the privacy of their own homes.

Pick up will be at Park View Mennonite Church, Front Entrance. Enter College Avenue, exit right around the Church to Park Road. Pick Up times between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each of the two nights.

There is no charge for the meal, but Gemeinschaft is asking guests to consider a $35 donation to celebrate our 35 years.

Those interested in participating should RSVP no later than August 20 by calling 540-434-1690 or visiting gemeinschafthome.org/picnic to submit an RSVP online along with their meal choice.

A 35th anniversary magazine will accompany the meals as well as an invitation to watch a video broadcast prepared by Rocktown Media, featuring Brian Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

This event is part of Gemeinschaft Home’s 2020 Vision for the Future Campaign. The primary goal of this campaign is to raise the start-up capital to establish a therapeutic residential community house for women in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County area, and to expand re-entry opportunities for women.

The fundraising goal is $220,000 for 2020.

