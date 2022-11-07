GCOM wins Richmond Technology Council’s Tech Builder award

GCOM was chosen as the winner of the Richmond Technology Council’s Technology Builder Award. GCOM was presented the award at the association’s annual gala on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Awarded annually to a company delivering technology solutions and/or services that build capacity and increase operational efficiency, the honor emphasizes GCOM’s commitment to creating healthier, safer, more prosperous communities via its products and services portfolio.

Central to the nomination was GCOM’s impactful work with the Commonwealth of Virginia, including innovative solutions like the Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation, Virginia Analysis System for Trafficking, and workforce-related projects driving results in the Commonwealth.

These programs were spearheaded by GCOM’s data and analytics arm, known as Qlarion before the companies merged in 2021.

“This award is a testament to GCOM’s work in Virginia, focused on enabling our government customers to harness data and transform the way they operate and serve residents,” said Alex DerHovhannessian, VP of services at GCOM and head of Virginia operations. “I am thrilled to celebrate this honor with our team.”

This award represents continued momentum in Virginia for GCOM as the company celebrates the opening of a new Richmond office in Riverfront Plaza. The expanded office space, walking distance to public sector offices downtown, follows significant multi-year growth developing trusted-advisor relationships and delivering outcomes for GCOM’s clients.

“As our business in the Commonwealth has grown, our footprint in the Richmond area has also expanded,” said Derhovhannessian in a news release. “Our new Richmond office is close to our government customers, and we are able to draw on the talented technology workforce in Virginia as we add new members to our team. It is an honor and privilege to partner with secretariats, agencies, and higher education institutions to deliver products and services that provide transformational outcomes for the Commonwealth.”