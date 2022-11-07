Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
gcom wins richmond technology councils tech builder award
News

GCOM wins Richmond Technology Council’s Tech Builder award

Crystal Graham
Published:

GCOMGCOM was chosen as the winner of the Richmond Technology Council’s Technology Builder Award. GCOM was presented the award at the association’s annual gala on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Awarded annually to a company delivering technology solutions and/or services that build capacity and increase operational efficiency, the honor emphasizes GCOM’s commitment to creating healthier, safer, more prosperous communities via its products and services portfolio.

Central to the nomination was GCOM’s impactful work with the Commonwealth of Virginia, including innovative solutions like the Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation, Virginia Analysis System for Trafficking, and workforce-related projects driving results in the Commonwealth.

These programs were spearheaded by GCOM’s data and analytics arm, known as Qlarion before the companies merged in 2021.

“This award is a testament to GCOM’s work in Virginia, focused on enabling our government customers to harness data and transform the way they operate and serve residents,” said Alex DerHovhannessian, VP of services at GCOM and head of Virginia operations. “I am thrilled to celebrate this honor with our team.”

This award represents continued momentum in Virginia for GCOM as the company celebrates the opening of a new Richmond office in Riverfront Plaza. The expanded office space, walking distance to public sector offices downtown, follows significant multi-year growth developing trusted-advisor relationships and delivering outcomes for GCOM’s clients.

“As our business in the Commonwealth has grown, our footprint in the Richmond area has also expanded,” said Derhovhannessian in a news release. “Our new Richmond office is close to our government customers, and we are able to draw on the talented technology workforce in Virginia as we add new members to our team. It is an honor and privilege to partner with secretariats, agencies, and higher education institutions to deliver products and services that provide transformational outcomes for the Commonwealth.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

scc

Electric companies encouraged to apply for federal grants; public comment period open
Rebecca Barnabi

Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
Chris Graham

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist.

acc football

Drake Maye, Josh Downs honored by ACC for huge performances in UNC win at Virginia 
Chris Graham

The ACC Football Players of the Week for Week 10.

Broderick Turner

School choice can result in an increase in school segregation, according to VT researcher
NewsDesk
virginia museum of history & culture

VMHC to host an evening with renowned author Richard Rothstein
Crystal Graham
holiday run

Paramount presents 6th annual Brew and Buddy Run on Dec. 11
Crystal Graham
waynesboro

Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer
Chris Graham