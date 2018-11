GasBuddy Virginia weekly gas price update, outlook

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.49/g yesterday, according to the GasBuddy daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.9 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.67/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on November 12 in Virginia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.34/g in 2017, $2.03/g in 2016, $2.01/g in 2015, $2.73/g in 2014 and $3.05/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 15.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 20.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 22.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Virginia and their current gas price climate:

Roanoke- $2.42/g, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.51/g.

Richmond- $2.38/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.43/g.

West Virginia- $2.71/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.

“The last week has seen another notable decline at pumps in nearly every state with average prices again plummeting, in some places to $1.99 per gallon or less, following oil’s longest losing streak in nearly 34 years,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Every single day, Americans are spending nearly $100 million less than just 30 days ago- a significant and impressive feat as the national average gas price has shed over 20 cents per gallon over the last month. Oil’s demise has partially been due to the U.S. issuing waivers to countries buying crude oil from Iran, making sanctions moot, but also because ahead of those waivers, OPEC agreed to increase production to soften the potential blow from the Nov. 4 re-imposition of sanctions- yet now OPEC is upset and may again cut production to the the move by Trump to allow temporary waivers. What’s it all mean for motorists? The plummet at the pump may continue for now, but all eyes will be on OPEC to see what move they make to pump oil prices back up.”

For live fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 75 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

