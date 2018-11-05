GasBuddy Virginia weekly gas price update

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.55/g yesterday, according to the GasBuddy daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. This compares with the national average that has fallen 7.0 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.73/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on November 5 in Virginia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.29/g in 2017, $2.06/g in 2016, $1.99/g in 2015, $2.74/g in 2014 and $3.09/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 25.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 14.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 17.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 20.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Virginia and their current gas price climate:

Roanoke- $2.49/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.57/g.

Richmond- $2.43/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.50/g.

West Virginia- $2.77/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.81/g.

“Motorists have just enjoyed the largest one week decline in average gas prices in 2018 with the national average falling to its lowest level since April,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil markets have been weak as refinery maintenance season has slowed down crude oil inputs, leading to oil inventories that have risen noticeably. In addition, jitters over the economy and stock market have helped to push values down. But beware- any politician taking credit ahead of the elections is absolutely pulling your leg. We should see prices move lower yet again- but this behavior is par for the course every autumn. In addition, sanctions on Iran were reimposed yesterday, but while some countries that import oil from Iran have waivers, those waivers may be temporary- so the drop at the pump may not continue indefinitely.”

For live fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 75 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment