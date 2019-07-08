GasBuddy: Virginia gas prices up slightly

Virginia gas prices have risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.49/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations. Gas prices in Virginia are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.16/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.03/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.16/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.03/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.06/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.03/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75/g today. The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

July 8, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

July 8, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 8, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 8, 2015: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 8, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

July 8, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 8, 2012: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

July 8, 2011: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

July 8, 2010: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

July 8, 2009: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.43/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.41/g.

Richmond- $2.44/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.43/g.

West Virginia- $2.65/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.63/g.

“For the second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has moved higher, following energy market moves from the last few weeks as Iran remains a concern pushing oil higher as well as OPEC extending producing cuts and recent drawdowns in U.S. oil inventories,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Nearly all motorists have seen the rise with an exception in some areas of the West Coast. Look for another week of gradual increases in gasoline prices, but without a another round of clearly defined upside in oil prices, we may see this current upward trend begin to slowly fade away in the next few weeks.”

For live fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

