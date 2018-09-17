GasBuddy Virginia gas price update, outlook

Gas prices in Virginia have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.63/g yesterday, according to the GasBuddy daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.5 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.84/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on September 17 in Virginia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.51/g in 2017, $2.02/g in 2016, $2.04/g in 2015, $3.13/g in 2014 and $3.29/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 1 cent per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 0.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 23.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Virginia and their current gas price climate:

Roanoke- $2.56/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.55/g.

Richmond- $2.58/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.57/g.

West Virginia- $2.82/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.83/g.

“With several areas of tropical weather moving away from the U.S. comes some breathing room for energy markets, with oil prices under pressure as the risk premium subsides, setting the stage for some relief at the gas pump as we progress through the week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Despite the tremendous blow and flooding of the Carolinas, Florence’s impact on oil delivery and refinery operations was next to nothing. Florence may make an impact on local pipelines in Florence’s path with power loss and flooding possible issues, but problems will be worked around as life pauses in these areas and where we see considerable demand destruction taking place as floods keep motorists from moving. In addition, this week marks the first full week of cheaper winter gasoline across most of the country as EPA regulations see their seasonal ease. This, coupled with lower demand in the weeks ahead, will push retail gasoline prices lower.”

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 75 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

