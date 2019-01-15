GasBuddy Virginia gas price update, outlook

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.07/g yesterday, according to the GasBuddy daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.5 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.24/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on January 14 in Virginia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.35/g in 2018, $2.22/g in 2017, $1.75/g in 2016, $2.02/g in 2015 and $3.21/g in 2014.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 28.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 14.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Virginia and their current gas price climate:

Roanoke- $2.00/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.99/g.

Richmond- $1.94/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $1.93/g.

West Virginia- $2.26/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.26/g.

“With oil prices back over $50 per barrel, it looks like gas prices in more areas may soon bottom out and start to tick higher. While it doesn’t seem that prices will rise very far, it looks more and more like the lowest price of the year may now be behind us,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The national average briefly hit $2.22 per gallon last week, but will likely move up slightly or stabilize this week. Gas prices in the Great Lakes saw a noticeable jump last week and tend to see among the earliest trend changes in the country, which may be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of us.”

For live fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 75 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google