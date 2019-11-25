GasBuddy: Gas prices up slightly ahead of Thanksgiving travel week

Virginia gas prices have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations. Gas prices in Virginia are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 3.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.02/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.02/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, a difference of $4.35/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 2.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

November 25, 2018: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

November 25, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

November 25, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 25, 2015: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

November 25, 2014: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

November 25, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

November 25, 2012: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

November 25, 2011: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

November 25, 2010: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

November 25, 2009: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.34/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.34/g.

Richmond- $2.23/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.24/g.

West Virginia- $2.54/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.53/g.

“Gas prices have continued to slowly decline over the last week as motorists gear up to hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, the busiest autumn holiday. With a 7% rise in travelers this year, the U.S. is poised to set another record for most Thanksgiving travelers ever,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Motorists who shop around for the next fill up this week could potentially shave 20-50 cents per gallon off their expense by shopping around- be wary of crossing state lines, especially between California and Arizona or Nevada in the West, Illinois and Missouri or Iowa in the Midwest, Pennsylvania and Delaware or New Jersey in the East, and Florida and Alabama in the South. Some of these borders can cost or save motorists 25-95 cents per gallon, so pay attention- we recommend downloading a price-comparison app like GasBuddy to find easy savings that can be better spent on Black Friday deals!”

