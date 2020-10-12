GasBuddy: Gas prices in Virginia tick up a smidge this week

Virginia gas prices have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.13/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today. The national average is down 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Analysis

“Average gasoline prices largely remain rangebound as the tug of war between market forces continues to keep prices confined near current levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “On one side, the coronavirus situation would be pulling prices down as year-to-date gasoline demand stands some 13% lower than last year, but on the positive side is the possibility of economic stimulus that could boost households ahead of the election if the two parties can manage to agree.

“For now, with little action on either issue, oil markets are seeing a good amount of speculation and seesawing, and that will continue until we have a clear answer on whether Washington will deliver more economic aid to hard hit Americans.”

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

October 12, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

October 12, 2018: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

October 12, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 12, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 12, 2015: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

October 12, 2014: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

October 12, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

October 12, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

October 12, 2011: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

October 12, 2010: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.02/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.99/g.

Richmond- $2.10/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.09/g.

West Virginia- $2.18/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.19/g.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

