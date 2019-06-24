GasBuddy: Gas prices in Virginia continue to tumble

Virginia gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.42/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations. Gas prices in Virginia are 16.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 19.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.02/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.02/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.92/g while the most expensive is $5.86/g, a difference of $3.94/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65/g today. The national average is down 19.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 18.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

June 24, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

June 24, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

June 24, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 24, 2015: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 24, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 24, 2013: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

June 24, 2012: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

June 24, 2011: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

June 24, 2010: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

June 24, 2009: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.34/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.37/g.

Richmond- $2.37/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.40/g.

West Virginia- $2.61/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.59/g.

“For the seventh straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, to a level last seen in March. But just in time for the upcoming holiday, the steak is at high risk of being broken,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “A large refinery explosion in Philadelphia last week may ultimately serve to push gasoline prices higher once we learn more details about how long that facility may be offline. For now, motorists along the East Coast may only see prices rise a few cents as a result, but could see more of a hit should the refinery be down for a long period of time. Furthermore, oil prices have rebounded notably due to increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran and attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway which sees over 20% of global oil supply traversing through the waterway. Whether the upcoming and likely rebound in gasoline prices sticks for long is unknown, but if tempers continue to flare between the two countries, motorists may fall victim to the rocky relationship in the form of higher gas prices. In addition, trade tensions with China have now taken a back seat, but with President Trump meeting President Xi Jinping, we may see either more upward pressure on oil if signs of a truce in trade emerge, or downward pressure if the countries move further apart.”

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google