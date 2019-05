GasBuddy: Gas prices in Virginia continue downward trend

Virginia gas prices have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to the GasBuddy daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 8.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 19.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.24/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.05/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.24/g while the highest is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.05/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.03/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.16/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today. The national average is down 6.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

May 28, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

May 28, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

May 28, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

May 28, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 28, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 28, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

May 28, 2012: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 28, 2011: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

May 28, 2010: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

May 28, 2009: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.51/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.51/g.

Richmond- $2.56/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.58/g.

West Virginia- $2.72/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/g.

“With the summer driving season kicked off, gasoline prices have continued to moderate with nearly all areas off their 2019 high water mark with more declines on the way,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the next 90 days may see some bumps in the road here and there, most motorists will be greeted with prices under $3 per gallon for a majority of the summer while the West Coast will see continued relief and prices likely above the $3 mark for most of the summer, but under the $4 levels we saw in the last month. Overall, the biggest risk factors for rising gas prices this summer: unexpected refinery outages mainly in challenged areas like the Midwest or West Coast, a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China, and any rise in Middle East tensions, mainly between the U.S. and Iran. Otherwise, expect this summer’s gas prices to be similar but lower than they were last year.”

For live fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

