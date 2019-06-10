GasBuddy: Gas prices down four cents a gallon in Virginia over past week

GasBuddy is reporting today that gas prices have fallen four cents per gallon in the past week and 12 cents per gallon over the past month.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.14/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.15/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.14/g while the highest is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.15/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.22/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73/g today. The national average is down 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

June 10, 2018: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

June 10, 2017: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 10, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 10, 2015: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

June 10, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

June 10, 2013: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

June 10, 2012: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

June 10, 2011: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

June 10, 2010: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

June 10, 2009: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.43/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.48/g.

Richmond- $2.48/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.53/g.

West Virginia- $2.66/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.69/g.

“Last week saw a feat most motorists probably thought they’d never see in June- average gasoline prices declined in nearly every state across the country with the national average now at its lowest point since early April. The fall has come amidst a deep drop in oil prices set in to play on worries that tariffs could slow economic growth, reducing oil demand,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The decline at the pump is likely to continue but may slow down in a few couple weeks as President Trump made a deal with Mexico over the weekend to avoid tariffs. With gasoline inventories also growing in most areas of the country, the transition to summer gasoline complete, motorists will continue to see prices moving lower as the summer driving season gets underway. We’re likely to see more good news at the pump than bad for the foreseeable future.”

For live fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

