Gas prices unchanged as economy begins to slowly reopen

Published Monday, May. 4, 2020, 8:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Cities and states are slowly reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown, meaning the downward pressure on gas prices may be coming to an end.

Virginia gas prices were unchanged in the past week, averaging $1.70/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

“It’s becoming a bit clearer that those 99-cent-per-gallon gas prices from the COVID-19 pandemic are solidly behind us as gasoline demand rebounds across the country as cities and states slowly reopen. The lowest priced stations in the country will see some upward movement, but most areas will still see declines,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Virginia are 12.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 95.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.75/g today. The national average is down 14.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 114.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $1.14/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/gallon, a difference of $1.85/gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

May 4, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

May 4, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

May 4, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 4, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 4, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

May 4, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 4, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 4, 2012: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

May 4, 2011: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.99/g)

May 4, 2010: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.50/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.54/g.

Richmond- $1.67/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.69/g.

West Virginia- $1.70/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.73/g.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments