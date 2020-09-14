Gas prices trickling back down as fall season approaches

Published Monday, Sep. 14, 2020, 9:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 10.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 21.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Analysis

“Seasonal factors, as expected, are pushing gas prices down in most areas across the country. In addition, oil prices have hit a rough patch on renewed concerns about the economy and falling demand, leaving motorists the beneficiaries for the next few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“No one should be in a rush to fill up as prices will likely continue to trend lower, especially as the summer gasoline requirement ends on Tuesday, ushering in cheaper to produce winter gasoline and a return to less fragmentation in supply since winter gasoline is common nearly coast-to-coast, making it less of a headache to produce fuel since it can be used universally.”

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

September 14, 2019: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 14, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 14, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

September 14, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 14, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

September 14, 2014: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

September 14, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

September 14, 2012: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

September 14, 2011: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

September 14, 2010: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.03/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.06/g.

Richmond- $2.11/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.13/g.

West Virginia- $2.20/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23/g.

GasBuddy

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

Related

Comments