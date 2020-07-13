Gas prices tick slightly upward

Virginia gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.02/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.19/g today. The national average is up 8.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 60.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“According to GasBuddy data, gasoline demand continues to struggle as of late, hitting some mid-summer blues as coronavirus cases continue to see upward movement in more states, but it hasn’t been a sharp enough drop to push gas prices lower last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While prices for this time of year remain the lowest in over 15 years, it’s still easy to spend more than you need to on gas by letting your guard down, especially now with several states raising gasoline taxes in the midst of summer. For now, I continue to expect gas prices to move sideways- that is- the lack of a clear national trend for now, some will rise, some will fall, as we remain in a COVID-19 holding pattern.”

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

July 13, 2019: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

July 13, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

July 13, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 13, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

July 13, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 13, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

July 13, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

July 13, 2012: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

July 13, 2011: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

July 13, 2010: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.96/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.94/g.

Richmond- $1.98/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.97/g.

West Virginia- $2.18/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.20/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

