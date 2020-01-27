Gas prices in Virginia, nationwide continue to tumble

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.02/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.02/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.87/g while the most expensive is $107.90/g, a difference of $106.03/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50/g today. The national average is down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 25.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Worry has gripped oil markets, sending the commodity plunging in value in recent weeks with downdrafts in gas prices starting to accelerate with motorists continuing to be the beneficiaries,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With oil prices now nearly $6 per barrel lower than a week ago and nearing their lowest level since October, there’s plenty more room for the decline in gas prices to be extended again. While the national average could fall into the $2.30’s before all is said and done, the downward move likely won’t last much more than a few more weeks. For now, my advice to motorists is don’t be in a rush to fill- nearly every station nationwide will be cutting their prices in the days ahead- but shop around if you do need to fill up and patronize the stations with the lowest prices.”

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

January 27, 2019: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 27, 2018: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

January 27, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 27, 2016: $1.68/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

January 27, 2015: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 27, 2014: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

January 27, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

January 27, 2012: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

January 27, 2011: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

January 27, 2010: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.33/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.36/g.

Richmond- $2.23/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.26/g.

West Virginia- $2.48/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.54/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

