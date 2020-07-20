Gas prices in Virginia down slightly over the past week

Gas prices in Virginia are down for the first time in weeks, sitting on Monday at $2.02 per gallon, down 0.3 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

That’s still 7.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18/gallon.

The national average is up 5.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Similar to watching the Cubs game last night with a quiet and empty stadium, gasoline prices have been quiet last week as markets await the next chapter in the coronavirus situation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As cases continue to rise, the likelihood rises that gas prices will stabilize and demand may continue to see small decreases, which is the name of the game behind gas prices. I wouldn’t expect much movement until we either see more states being impacted again or we see cases start to drop, either one would provide clarity to where we stand now. For now, motorists are still ‘stuck’ with the lowest summer gas prices in 16 years.”

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

July 20, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 20, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 20, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

July 20, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 20, 2015: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 20, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

July 20, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 20, 2012: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

July 20, 2011: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

July 20, 2010: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.96/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.96/g.

Richmond- $1.99/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.98/g.

West Virginia- $2.14/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.17/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

