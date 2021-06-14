Gas prices holding steady in Virginia as summer approaches

Virginia gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.93/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.

Gas prices in Virginia are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.04/g higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/gallon today. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Analysis

“We’ve seen the national average gas price continue to inch higher as oil prices have reached $71 per barrel, the highest since 2018, as gasoline demand continues to rebound,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Strong gasoline demand as states and cities reopen will likely continue to be a major factor keeping gas prices elevated even as oil production climbs in the months ahead. With most additional supply being gobbled up very quickly, gas prices will likely stay at elevated levels for the foreseeable future. Motorists can continue to fight the high gas prices by remembering to shop around each time they get below half a tank.”

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

June 14, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

June 14, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

June 14, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

June 14, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 14, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 14, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

June 14, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

June 14, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

June 14, 2012: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

June 14, 2011: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.87/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.87/g.

Richmond- $2.93/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.

West Virginia- $2.98/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

