Gas prices down for 12th straight week: No thanks to Joe Biden, of course
Gas prices are down another 8.5 cents a gallon in Virginia this week, averaging $3.54 a gallon statewide, and $3.38 a gallon in the Roanoke area, according to GasBuddy.
Thanks, Joe Biden.
That’s an attempt at humor there. The president is no more responsible for prices being down nearly $1.50 a gallon from the peak earlier in the summer as he was for them going up in the first place.
He sure did take the heat when they were going up, of course.
Gas prices in the Commonwealth are still 55 cents a gallon higher than they were a year ago, so, there is that.
“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”
GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.