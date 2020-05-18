Gas prices continue recent uptick with increase in mobility as lockdowns ease

Virginia gas prices have risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.73/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

The reason is what you’d expect.

“The recovery in gasoline prices has continued across much of the country thanks to recovery in fuel demand as states re-open and motorists get out of the house as temperatures are more conducive to outdoor activity,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan expects the uptick will continue as we approach Memorial Day weekend, “but prices will still set multi-year lows for the holiday, and may for a good portion of the summer as well, so there should remain optimism with motorists. Summer gas prices will remain quite low compared to previous years.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.86/gallon today.

The national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 99.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

May 18, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 18, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 18, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

May 18, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

May 18, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

May 18, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 18, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 18, 2012: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

May 18, 2011: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

May 18, 2010: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.56/g, up 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.51/g.

Richmond- $1.67/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.67/g.

West Virginia- $1.81/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.79/g.

