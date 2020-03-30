Gas prices continue COVID-19 plunge

The national average gas price has fallen for 38 straight days, and the average price at the pump in Virginia is $1.88 a gallon today, 9.1 cents per gallon lower than a week ago, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

The COVID-19 shutdown has led to “an unprecedented drop never before seen in U.S. gasoline demand, causing prices to sink like a rock,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there’s quite a bit more downside that’s in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead. We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon,” DeHaan said.

Gas prices in Virginia are 36.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 58.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $0.87/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.82/g. The lowest price in the state today is $0.87/g while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.82/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.97/g today. The national average is down 45.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

March 30, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

March 30, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

March 30, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 30, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

March 30, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 30, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

March 30, 2013: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

March 30, 2012: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

March 30, 2011: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

March 30, 2010: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.74/g, down 11.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.86/g.

Richmond- $1.80/g, down 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.89/g.

West Virginia- $1.93/g, down 10.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.04/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

