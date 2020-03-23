Gas prices below $2 a gallon in Virginia: GasBuddy

GasBuddy tells us that gas prices in Virginia have cracked the $2 a gallon barrier, averaging $1.98 a gallon in the Commonwealth.

Gas prices in Virginia are 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

And: they’re going to go down more. A lot more.

“Gas prices have spent virtually all of March marching lower, with the drop continuing as the coronavirus destroys oil demand globally, leading to the lowest oil prices we’ve seen in 18 years, paving the way for still an additional 35-75 cent per gallon drop at most stations in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $1.39/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of $1.60/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.39/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.08/g today. The national average is down 38.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 54.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

March 23, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

March 23, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 23, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 23, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

March 23, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 23, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 23, 2013: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

March 23, 2012: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.89/g)

March 23, 2011: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

March 23, 2010: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.88/g, down 14.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.02/g.

Richmond- $1.90/g, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.97/g.

West Virginia- $2.06/g, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.14/g.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

