Gas prices actually on the increase over the past week

Published Monday, May. 11, 2020, 8:43 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

For the first time in what feels like forever, gas prices are on the rise, increasing 3.8 cents per gallon in Virginia over the past week, to $1.71 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

The push comes from states across the country beginning to reopen, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The boost in demand has led oil and gasoline prices to rally, and as long as states continue to loosen restrictions, it’ll mean more motorists on the roads and filling their tank,” DeHaan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $1.05/gallon today, while the most expensive is $2.99/gallon, a difference of $1.94/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.83/g today. The national average is down 1.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 102.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

May 11, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 11, 2018: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 11, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

May 11, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

May 11, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

May 11, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 11, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

May 11, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

May 11, 2011: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.97/g)

May 11, 2010: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.51/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.49/g.

Richmond- $1.67/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.67/g.

West Virginia- $1.78/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.70/g.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments