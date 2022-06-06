Garret Bogart walk-off grand slam helps Generals stun Turks, 10-9

Sunday’s game in Waynesboro could not have had more drama if you asked for it.

Following a very forgettable eighth, in which Harrisonburg scored four to take a 9-5 lead, the Generals entered the bottom of the ninth with their backs to the wall.

A leadoff double followed by an error on a routine ground ball at first base allowed them to score a runner.

A hit, flyout, strikeout, and walk set the stage for pinch hitter Garret Bogart, the senior from Embry-Riddle, to hit a two-out grand slam to win the game for Waynesboro.

This clutch hitting isn’t unfamiliar for Bogart, either. On Saturday on the road at Staunton, also in the ninth, he hit a solo shot to propel the Generals past the Braves.

When asked about the home run, Bogart said, “I was just trying to get a fastball I could hit hard and hit in the air because we had two outs, but when I hit it, I knew I hit it very well.”

Outside of the ninth, the Generals got most of their runs early, after racking up walks. They continued to rack up walks all game while the Turks racked up hits, an odd game of opposite offense.

The win puts the Generals at 2-1 and the Turks at 1-1. The Generals head to Covington Tuesday to take on the Lumberjacks, who impressively beat the TomSox tonight, 3-0. The Turks also have a date with the Lumberjacks, on Monday.

Story by Carson Fife

