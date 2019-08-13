GAPP hosts public meeting with PharmaCann

Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, 11:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Greater Augusta Prevention Partners will hold its August meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 3:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

The guest speaker is Mike Richards, an outreach and development manager for PharmaCann, a marijuana CBD oil pharmacy opening in Staunton later this year.

The meeting should conclude by 4:45 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Info

Keri Jones

GAPP Coalition Coordinator

Office On Youth

(540) 332-3806

joneskd@ci.staunton.va.us

www.valleyprevention.com

Like this: Like Loading...