GAPP hosts public meeting with PharmaCann
Greater Augusta Prevention Partners will hold its August meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 3:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
The guest speaker is Mike Richards, an outreach and development manager for PharmaCann, a marijuana CBD oil pharmacy opening in Staunton later this year.
The meeting should conclude by 4:45 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
Info
Keri Jones
GAPP Coalition Coordinator
Office On Youth
(540) 332-3806
joneskd@ci.staunton.va.us
www.valleyprevention.com
