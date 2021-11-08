Gameday updates announced for 2021-2022 Virginia Basketball season

Virginia Athletics announced Monday men’s and women’s basketball gameday updates for home games at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2021-2022 season.

The updates include the temporary Emmet Street closure, beer, wine and seltzer sales, digital ticketing, entry procedures, halftime entertainment and health and safety protocols.

Emmet Street Closure

Due to construction, a portion of Emmet Street from Massie Road to Ivy Road is temporarily closed to through traffic. The Emmet Ivy Garage (EIG) will only be accessible via Ivy Road. There is no direct impact to parking, however, please allow for additional time to navigate this new traffic pattern.

Concessions

Beginning with the Nov. 9 men’s home-opener against Navy, beer, wine and seltzer will be available for purchase by fans 21 and older with valid identification at select locations throughout John Paul Jones Arena. Fans will be allowed to take their purchased beverages back to their seat locations to enjoy the game.

Digital Ticketing

Virginia Athletics will deliver all tickets in digital format for display on smartphones and other electronic devices. Click here for more information on mobile tickets. Fans are encouraged to download tickets prior to arriving at the arena to expedite the entry process.

Entry Procedures

This year all John Paul Jones Arena entry gates will feature walk-through metal detectors that guests will be required to use for entry. Fans will be able to keep their cellphones, keys and wallets in their pockets while going through security at all gates. Fans will not need to empty their pockets unless instructed by arena security.

Halftime Series presented by Pepsi

Pepsi is proud to present another great lineup of halftime acts this season, including performances by Red Panda, Christian & Scooby, Albert Lucas Sport Juggler, Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act, X-Pogo and more. The complete schedule will be announced soon.

Health and Safety Protocols

In accordance with UVA Policy, all attendees 12 years of age and older are required to provide proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test result for entry into John Paul Jones Arena on event days.

All attendees must wear a mask while inside JPJ except when they are actively eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the arena, and fans and staff are encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands frequently on game days. Visit JPJ Health and Safety Protocols for more information.

Clear Bag Policy

The UVA clear bag policy remains in effect for John Paul Jones Arena. Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or clear one-gallon plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) are also permitted. Small clutch bags/wallets no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (with or without a handle or strap) can be taken into the stadium and will be subject to search.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets are currently on sale for UVA home games against Navy (Nov. 9), Radford (Nov. 12), Coppin State (Nov. 19), Lehigh (Nov. 26), Iowa (Nov. 29), Pitt (Dec. 3), Fairleigh Dickinson (Dec. 18) and Clemson (Dec. 22).

Fans can also purchase single-game tickets online at UVATix.com or in person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

Accessibility Seating

Limited single game tickets are available in accessible seating areas. Fans with accessibility needs are encouraged to make arrangements in advance of game day to ensure the appropriate accommodations are available. Visit the Accessible Seating Policies page for more information.

Fans may purchase single-game accessible tickets or exchange tickets that were previously purchased by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-UVA1 or by emailing uvatickets@virginia.edu.

Virginia Sports Mobile App

More than 60,000 fans have already downloaded and enjoy the Virginia Sports mobile app. The app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The app features a comprehensive Game Day tab with easy to use ticket management features. Fans can participate in game day trivia and prediction polls this season to win prizes. Users of the app are encouraged to enable push notifications to receive timely updates. Click here to download the app.

WiFi Access

The Ting WiFi network will continue to be available for free to all fans during the season.

