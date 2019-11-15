GameDay Central: VMI travels to Army for nonconference clash

Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, 5:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Facing its second FBS opponent of the season, the VMI football team hits the road to take on the Black Knights of Army West Point in a matchup of military schools Saturday afternoon at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.

Kickoff is slated for a 12 p.m. start and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

Links to the broadcast, radio and live stats are listed below in addition to other links that provide gameday information for both programs.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | Visit West Point | Parking and Directions

Broadcasts

VMI (4-6, 3-4 SoCon)

Army West Point (4-6)

Related

Comments