Gameday Central: VMI football hosts Mercer in SoCon action on Saturday

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

AFP editor Chris Graham will provide play-by-play commentary for VMI football’s SoCon game with Mercer on Saturday.

Coming off a record-breaking performance in a tough 52-50 shootout at Western Carolina last week, the VMI football team continues Southern Conference play with a matchup against Mercer on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium in Lexington and will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | VMI Game Day Policies | Directions

Broadcasts

Live Stats | Watch on ESPN3 | Listen Live to Radio Broadcast on 96.7 3WZ | Alternate Audio Feed via VMIKeydets.com

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web