Gameday Central: VMI football hosts Mercer in SoCon action on Saturday
AFP editor Chris Graham will provide play-by-play commentary for VMI football’s SoCon game with Mercer on Saturday.
Coming off a record-breaking performance in a tough 52-50 shootout at Western Carolina last week, the VMI football team continues Southern Conference play with a matchup against Mercer on Saturday afternoon.
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium in Lexington and will be broadcast on ESPN3.
Attending the Game
Broadcasts
