Gameday Central: VMI football hosts Mercer in SoCon action on Saturday

Published Thursday, Sep. 27, 2018, 5:40 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

vmi footballAFP editor Chris Graham will provide play-by-play commentary for VMI football’s SoCon game with Mercer on Saturday.

Coming off a record-breaking performance in a tough 52-50 shootout at Western Carolina last week, the VMI football team continues Southern Conference play with a matchup against Mercer on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium in Lexington and will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | VMI Game Day Policies | Directions

Broadcasts

Live StatsWatch on ESPN3 | Listen Live to Radio Broadcast on 96.7 3WZ  | Alternate Audio Feed via VMIKeydets.com

Shop Google



Comment

News From Around the Web