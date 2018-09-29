Gameday Central: UVA football on the road at NC State
Matchup: UVA football (3-1, 1-0) at NC State (3-0, 0-0)
Kickoff: 12:20 p.m.
TV: Raycom (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, Lericia Harris)
Sirius/XM/Internet: 145, 207, 967
Series: NC State leads series, 34-22-1
Last meeting: ‘Hoos, 33-6 (2012)
Line: NC State -6
