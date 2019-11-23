GameDay Central: UVA Football looks to avoid trap vs. Liberty
Liberty (6-4) at UVA (7-3)
Series: UVA leads, 1-0
Last meeting: UVA, 45-24 (2018)
TV: RSN (in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., the game will air on NBC Sports Washington Plus)
Broadcast: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)
Line: Virginia -18
AFP Pregame Coverage
- What UVA Football fans need to know about the Liberty Flames
- Definition of a trap game: UVA Football tries to put focus on Liberty
- Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden named Biletnikoff Award semifinalist
- UVA Football: Cavaliers get healthier on D during bye week
- Bronco Mendenhall talks bye, looks ahead to Liberty on Saturday