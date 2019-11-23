 

GameDay Central: UVA Football looks to avoid trap vs. Liberty

Published Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, 9:30 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva footballLiberty (6-4) at UVA (7-3)

Series: UVA leads, 1-0
Last meeting: UVA, 45-24 (2018)
TV: RSN (in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., the game will air on NBC Sports Washington Plus)
Broadcast: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)
Line: Virginia -18

AFP Pregame Coverage

 



Comments




augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news
augusta free press