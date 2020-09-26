 

Gameday Central: Get yourself ready for UVA Football season opener

Published Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020, 10:06 am

uva footballUVA Football will finally open its 2020 season on Saturday, facing Duke (0-2) at 4 p.m. Get yourself ready for the game with this one-stop shop full of pregame coverage from AFP editor Chris Graham.

Game Details

UVA (0-0) vs. Duke (0-2)
Saturday, 4 p.m.

ACC Network
Chris Cotter, play-by-play
Mark Herzlich, analyst
Eric Wood, sideline

Virginia Sports Radio Network
Dave Koehn, play-by-play
Tony Covington, analyst
Satellite Radio Sirius 204 • XM 207 • Internet 967

Line: UVA -6

Pregame Coverage


