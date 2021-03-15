Game time, TV for Virginia’s first-round NCAA Tournament game with Ohio

West Region fourth seed Virginia (18-6) will face No. 13 seed Ohio (16-7) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Saturday, March 20.

Tipoff at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 7:15 p.m. on truTV.

