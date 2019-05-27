Game time, broadcast info for UVA-Yale lacrosse national championship game

UVA (16-3) and Yale (15-3) meet on Monday in the final round of the 2019 NCAA Stadium at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m. UVA is ranked No. 4 in the USILA coaches poll and No. 3 in the Inside Lacrosse/Maverick media poll. Yale is ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll and No. 4 in the media poll.

UVA, champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is the No. 3 national seed and earned an at-large bid. The Cavaliers advanced to their 10th NCAA title game with a 13-12 double-overtime win against Duke in the semifinal round. Yale also earned an at-large bid and is the No. 5 national seed. The Bulldogs are the defending national champions and advanced to the finals for the second year in a row after defeating the No. 1 seed Penn State, 21-17.

Live stats will be available at VirginiaSports.com. The game will be televised live on ESPN2. Anish Shroff will call the play-by-play, while Quint Kessenich and Paul Carcaterra will provide analysis. Don Zimmerman will join the crew as the rules expert. ESPN will also simulcast the broadcast on the WatchESPN app, or by logging onto ESPN3.com.There will be a live radio broadcast in the Charlottesville area on WINA 1070 AM and 98.9 FM. Luke Neer will provide the play-by-play and Doug Tarring will add analysis. The radio broadcast can also be heard on SiriusXM ACC Radio channel 371.

