Game Preview: Washington Commanders host Tennessee Titans, look to break losing skid
Sports

Game Preview: Washington Commanders host Tennessee Titans, look to break losing skid

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
washington commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The Washington Commanders look to get back on track on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans.

Washington (1-3) has lost three in a row after opening up their season with a victory, and this feels like a must-win game if they are to have any shot of sniffing the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Titans are 2-2 and coming off of a big win at the Indianapolis Colts to get their season back on track.

Where to watch?

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. If you don’t have it on your local channel, you’ll need access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

What to know about the Titans

After starting the season 0-2, they have rallied to 2-2 with wins over the Raiders and Colts. They’ve been far from dominant, but they’ve done enough. Derrick Henry had 114 yards on the ground and a touchdown last weekend, and Ryan Tannehill was super sharp, going 17-for-21 for two touchdowns, despite throwing for just 137 yards.

What to know about the Commanders

It’s a bad recipe, but the defense is poor and the offense is as well. Despite scoring 27.5 points per game in their first two, the Commanders have averaged 9.0 PPG in their last two games. Carson Wentz hasn’t looked sharp, and you have to figure it may soon be Taylor Heinecke time. Ron Rivera’s team has thrown the second-most interceptions in the league with five, and their pass defense is statistically one of the worst around.

Prediction

Commanders 24, Titans 20

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

