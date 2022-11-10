Game Preview: VMI Football travels to Wofford still looking for first SoCon win

VMI Football will have its last road game of the season on Saturday, visiting Wofford for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Keydets (1-8, 0-6 SoCon) had a lead late in the third quarter before falling at #9 Samford, 34-15, last week.

Placekicker Jerry Rice was named SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week after going a perfect 5-for-5 on field-goal tries.

Wofford (2-7, 2-4 SoCon) has won two of its last three, notching wins over The Citadel and ETSU before dropping a tight 36-29 final to Western Carolina last week.

The Terriers are 2-2 under interim coach Shawn Watson, who took over the Josh Conklin after Wofford’s 42-7 loss to Mercer on Oct. 1.

Ryan Ingram ran for 34 yards and punched in two touchdowns in last week’s loss to Western Carolina, while Jimmy Weirick threw for 269 yards and a touchdown.

