game preview vmi football travels to wofford still looking for first socon win
Sports

Game Preview: VMI Football travels to Wofford still looking for first SoCon win

Chris Graham
Published:
vmi
Logo: VMI Athletics

VMI Football will have its last road game of the season on Saturday, visiting Wofford for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Keydets (1-8, 0-6 SoCon) had a lead late in the third quarter before falling at #9 Samford, 34-15, last week.

Placekicker Jerry Rice was named SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week after going a perfect 5-for-5 on field-goal tries.

Wofford (2-7, 2-4 SoCon) has won two of its last three, notching wins over The Citadel and ETSU before dropping a tight 36-29 final to Western Carolina last week.

The Terriers are 2-2 under interim coach Shawn Watson, who took over the Josh Conklin after Wofford’s 42-7 loss to Mercer on Oct. 1.

Ryan Ingram ran for 34 yards and punched in two touchdowns in last week’s loss to Western Carolina, while Jimmy Weirick threw for 269 yards and a touchdown.

Game Notes

Broadcasts

VMI (1-8, 0-6 SoCon)

Wofford (2-7, 2-4 SoCon)

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

