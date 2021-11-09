Game Preview: Virginia Tech tips off with Maine on Tuesday

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team kicks off its 2021-22 season on Tuesday night as Maine visits Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg. The Hokies, fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance last season, hope to make it back this season with a veteran lineup, with all five starters upperclassmen.

Where to watch?

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ACC Network Extra, the streaming-only option offered through the WatchESPN and ESPN app.

What to know about VT

This team has a ton of talent, but more importantly, it has players who know how to run Mike Young’s system. There are three starters who are fifth-year seniors, with all-ACC talent Keve Aluma leading the way. Justyn Mutts can do a bit if everything, while eyes will also be on new point guard and Wofford transfer Storm Murphy, who is a lethal shooter. The team will miss Tyrece Radford, one of the best rebounding guards in all of college hoops, after he transferred to Texas A&M to join former head Hokie Buzz Williams. But assuming this team can limit the turnovers and spread the ball around, they shouldn’t have trouble making the dance once again.

What to know about Maine

There are a lot of unknowns about this team, mainly because they played just eight games last season. They chose to conclude their 2020-21 season early due to the challenges related to COVID-19. The decision came on Feb. 12 after nearly a month of not being cleared to practice or play. That frustration has added to the hunger the team has this season. But, they’ll have to grow up quickly. They don’t have a single senior on the team and will have to rely on plenty of inexperienced guys to get the job done. The game at Tech will teach coach Richard Barron plenty.

Prediction

Tech doesn’t look rusty while Maine does, as the Hokies prevail thanks to a big second half.

VT 76, Maine 51

Story by Roger Gonzalez

