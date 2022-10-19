Game Preview: JMU looks to get back on track with Marshall coming to town

After falling out of the Top 25 rankings with a loss at Georgia Southern last week, James Madison will look to get back to their winning ways when they host Marshall on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

In what was their worst performance of the season last week, the Dukes were uncharacteristically sloppy and paid the price, blowing a 14-0 lead en route to the loss.

Can they turn it around this week?

Where to watch?

The game will air at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN+.

What to know about JMU

The Dukes have to quickly turn the page and forgot about that debacle at Georgia Southern. They let the Eagles score 31 points in the second half, and they know it cannot happen again. Quarterback Todd Centeio was off throwing three interceptions, and they put up 675 yards for nothing. It basically comes down to cleaning up the 10 penalties and limiting those turnovers, but easier said than done. Except them to play a much cleaner game but for it to be competitive until the very end.

What to know about Marshall

The Thundering Heard have lost three of their last four games following their upset win at Notre Dame on Sept. 10. The 23-13 loss last time out to Louisiana was particularly concerning. Not only was the game at home, by quarterback Henry Colombi received a big knock and was forced out of the game. On the bright side, Khalan Laborn had a big performance with 120 yards and two scores on 26 carries. Combined with the fact that they game was on Wednesday of last week, they are entering with a ton of rest and preparation time.

Prediction

Marshall 34, JMU 30