game preview jmu faces texas state in sun belt home opener on saturday
Sports

Game Preview: JMU faces Texas State in Sun Belt home opener on Saturday

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
jmu football
(© Steve Heap – Steve Jacobson)

The James Madison football team will face its toughest test of the season when the Dukes travel to face Texas State on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Where to watch?

The game will air on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

What to know about JMU

The Dukes are rolling at 3-0 and 1-0 in the Sun Belt, and they look like a safe bet to move to 2-0 in conference. JMU enters this game averaging 46.33 points per game while allowing only 14. They’ve had tremendous balance with 12 passing touchdowns and seven rushing, and they are averaging 6.0 yards per play. Todd Centeio continues to deliver as the Colorado State transfer is the team’s leading rusher and has 11 touchdowns to 0 interceptions on the season. It’s early, but he’s playing his way into conference player of the year status.

What to know about Texas State

They are decent, but they shouldn’t beat JMU on the road. The Bobcats have only beaten Florida International and Houston Baptist – the former coming off of a 73-0 loss to Western Kentucky. Quarterback Layne Hatcher has potential and has had some explosive performances this season. He had four touchdowns and 362 passing yards in last week’s 34-0 win against Houston Baptist. To keep this close though, they have to limit the penalties and establish the run early.

Prediction

JMU 35, Texas State 14

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

