Game Notes: VMI women’s soccer hosts Furman in SoCon matchup
Chris Graham will have the call on ESPN3 as the VMI women’s soccer team hosts Furman in a SoCon matchup Sunday afternoon in Lexington.
VMI dominated the stats against Wofford on Friday, outshooting the Terriers 28-11, creating scoring opportunities all afternoon long.
But soccer can be cruel. Wofford took advantage of the few openings it had, taking a 3-nil lead into the final minutes.
This Kiley Cropper goal just inside of 10 minutes to go would be all the Keydets would post in a 3-1 loss.
Today VMI looks to snap its four-game losing streak with SoCon rival Furman coming to Patchin Field with a 2 p.m. start time.
Furman is 6-6 overall and 1-4 in the SoCon, losing 1-nil at league leader UNCG on Friday.
The Paladins are also just 1-4 on the road in 2018, and have yet to win on the road in conference play this season.
VMI is now at 6-4-1, losing four straight after a program-best 6-0-1 start.
For the Keydets to get back into the win column, they’re going to need a return to form for senior keeper Ceci Keppeler, who gave up just one goal in the Keydets’ first seven, but has surrendered 13 goals in four SoCon matches.