Game Notes: VMI women’s soccer hosts Furman in SoCon matchup

Chris Graham will have the call on ESPN3 as the VMI women’s soccer team hosts Furman in a SoCon matchup Sunday afternoon in Lexington.

VMI dominated the stats against Wofford on Friday, outshooting the Terriers 28-11, creating scoring opportunities all afternoon long.

But soccer can be cruel. Wofford took advantage of the few openings it had, taking a 3-nil lead into the final minutes.

This Kiley Cropper goal just inside of 10 minutes to go would be all the Keydets would post in a 3-1 loss.

Today VMI looks to snap its four-game losing streak with SoCon rival Furman coming to Patchin Field with a 2 p.m. start time.

Furman is 6-6 overall and 1-4 in the SoCon, losing 1-nil at league leader UNCG on Friday.

The Paladins are also just 1-4 on the road in 2018, and have yet to win on the road in conference play this season.

VMI is now at 6-4-1, losing four straight after a program-best 6-0-1 start.

For the Keydets to get back into the win column, they’re going to need a return to form for senior keeper Ceci Keppeler, who gave up just one goal in the Keydets’ first seven, but has surrendered 13 goals in four SoCon matches.

