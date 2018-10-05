Game Notes: VMI women’s soccer faces Wofford on Friday

Chris Graham has the call on ESPN3 as the VMI women’s soccer team returns to the pitch to resume SoCon play Friday when the Wofford Terriers visit Patchin Field for a 4 p.m. kickoff in Lexington.

Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 5 | 4 p.m.

Location: Lexington, Va. | Patchin Field

Multimedia: ESPN3 | Live Stats

About VMI (6-3-1, 0-3 SoCon)

The Keydets are coming off a tough weekend in which they fell in close conference matches to Mercer (2-1) last Friday and by a 4-3 score to The Citadel on Sunday. VMI will look to play with the same intensity it displayed over the opening six games in which the Keydets went undefeated for their best start in program history.

Junior Sierra Brewer leads the VMI attack with five goals on the season in addition to an assist for a team-high 11 points. Blake Cashin and Sam Franklin are tied for second on the squad with three goals apiece while Julianne Knoblett and Kiley Cropper both have a pair.

Senior keeper Ceci Keppeler continues to lead the league in shutouts with five on the season.

About the Terriers (2-9-1, 0-4-0 SoCon)

Wofford has played four conference games thus far as the Terriers look to get back into the win column themselves following five straight defeats dating back to September 7, a 2-1 victory over USC Upstate. This past weekend the Terriers fell in two matches at home, a 1-0 defeat to Chattanooga last Friday followed by a 2-0 loss to Samford on Sunday.

Dani Segovia leads the team with three goals on the season for six points while Hayley Younginer, Emma Fletcher and Katie Gilligan all have two for the year. The Terriers are averaging 13.1 shots per game and have scored 10 goals on 73 shots on frame.

Goalies Maria Mon and Mayson Liner have split time in the box with Mon logging 700 minutes and Liner with just under 400 on the season.

