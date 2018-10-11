Game Notes: VMI football heads on the road to face Samford
After a bye week to heal and be rejuvenated for the second half of the season, the VMI football team continues Southern Conference play with a road matchup at Samford on Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama.
Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. EST at Seibert Stadium in Birmingham and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Links to the broadcast, radio and live stats are provided below in addition to other links that provide information for both programs.
Attending the Game
Broadcasts
- Live Stats
- Watch on ESPN+ (Subscription Required)
- Listen Live to Radio Broadcast on 96.7 3WZ
- Alternate Audio Feed via VMIKeydets.com