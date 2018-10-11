Game Notes: VMI football heads on the road to face Samford

Published Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 2:36 pm

vmi footballAfter a bye week to heal and be rejuvenated for the second half of the season, the VMI football team continues Southern Conference play with a road matchup at Samford on Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. EST at Seibert Stadium in Birmingham and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Links to the broadcast, radio and live stats are provided below in addition to other links that provide information for both programs.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | Parking

Broadcasts

VMI (0-5, 0-4 SoCon)

Samford (2-4, 1-2 SoCon)

