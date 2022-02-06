Game Notes: Virginia travels to #7 Duke for ACC Big Monday matchup
Virginia (14-9, 8-5 ACC) plays No. 9 Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) in ACC Big Monday action on Monday night. Tipoff at Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Duke game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Virginia Notes
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (9.8 ppg & 4.0 apg) and Reece Beekman (7.9 ppg, 5.1 apg, 3.5 rpg & 2.2 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (14.3 ppg & 6.8 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (12.3 ppg).
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Francisco Caffaro (4.7 ppg & 4.2 rpg) and Kadin Shedrick (6.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg & 2.4 bpg) anchor the paint. Shedrick started the first 16 games, while Caffaro has started the last seven contests.
- Kody Stattmann (38.5% 3FGs), Taine Murray (38.1% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (36.4% 3FGs) and Carson McCorkle (33.3% 3FGs) provide perimeter shooting off the bench.