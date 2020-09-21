 

Game Notes: Virginia Tech set to open 2020 season Saturday at home with N.C. State

Published Monday, Sep. 21, 2020, 1:48 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia tech logoThe Virginia Tech football team opens its 2020 season on Saturday as the Hokies welcome the NC State Wolfpack to Lane Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

The Wolfpack enter the contest 1-0 after their victory over Wake Forest 45-42 this past Saturday night in their initial contest of 2020.

Details

Virginia Tech (0-0) vs. NC State (1-0)
Saturday, 8 p.m., Lane Stadium, Blacksburg
Series: Tech leads 27-18-4
Last: Oct. 9, 2015 (Tech W, 28-13)
Live Stats: CLICK HERE

Broadcast: ACC Network
Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien
Analyst: Tim Hasselback
Sideline: Katie George

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties
Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sideline: Wes McElroy


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments