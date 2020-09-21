Game Notes: Virginia Tech set to open 2020 season Saturday at home with N.C. State
The Virginia Tech football team opens its 2020 season on Saturday as the Hokies welcome the NC State Wolfpack to Lane Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network.
The Wolfpack enter the contest 1-0 after their victory over Wake Forest 45-42 this past Saturday night in their initial contest of 2020.
Details
Virginia Tech (0-0) vs. NC State (1-0)
Saturday, 8 p.m., Lane Stadium, Blacksburg
Series: Tech leads 27-18-4
Last: Oct. 9, 2015 (Tech W, 28-13)
Live Stats: CLICK HERE
Broadcast: ACC Network
Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien
Analyst: Tim Hasselback
Sideline: Katie George
Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties
Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sideline: Wes McElroy