Game Notes: Virginia Tech set to open 2020 season Saturday at home with N.C. State

The Virginia Tech football team opens its 2020 season on Saturday as the Hokies welcome the NC State Wolfpack to Lane Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

The Wolfpack enter the contest 1-0 after their victory over Wake Forest 45-42 this past Saturday night in their initial contest of 2020.

Details

Virginia Tech (0-0) vs. NC State (1-0)

Saturday, 8 p.m., Lane Stadium, Blacksburg

Series: Tech leads 27-18-4

Last: Oct. 9, 2015 (Tech W, 28-13)

Live Stats: CLICK HERE

Broadcast: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien

Analyst: Tim Hasselback

Sideline: Katie George

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser

Analyst: Mike Burnop

Sideline: Wes McElroy

