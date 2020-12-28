Game Notes: Virginia Tech hosts Miami Tuesday on ACC Network

Virginia Tech (7-1) closes out its six-game homestand with an ACC matchup against Miami (4-2) Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

The Tech-Miami game will be broadcast on ACC Network (click here), with Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Paul Biancardi (analyst) on the call.

Jon Laaser (play-by-play) and Mike Burnop (analyst) will broadcast on Virginia Tech Sports Network.

Shooting a 49.2 percent clip from the field, the Hokies, who got off to a slow start, kicked it into gear in the second half for a 26-point victory over Longwood last Monday, 84-58. Tech tallied a season-high nine steals and forced the Lancers to commit 15 turnovers.

Miami is coming off nine-point win over Jacksonville (6-4) on Dec. 19 at home, with getting a big scoring outing (25 points) from sophomore Isaiah Wong and a double-double performance from Anthony Walker (18 points, 10 rebounds) in the 73-64 final.

