Game Notes: Virginia Tech hosts Boston College in key ACC matchup on Saturday
Virginia Tech will look to rebound from a track-meet loss to #5 UNC this weekend with a return to Lane Stadium.
The 23rd-ranked Hokies (2-1, 2-1 ACC) will host Boston College (3-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
The Hokies enter the week after their initial loss of the season, a 56-45 loss at then-No. 8 North Carolina. In that game, Khalil Herbert ran for over 100 yards for the third consecutive game and scored two touchdowns and QB Hendon Hooker accounted for three scores in his first game of the season.
The Eagles enter following a 31-30 overtime victory versus Pitt.
Gameday Information
Virginia Tech (2-1, 2-1 ACC) vs. Boston College (3-1, 2-1 ACC)
Series: Tech leads 18-10
Last: Aug. 31, 2019 (Boston College W, 35-28)
Live Stats: click here
Virginia Tech Game Notes: click here
TV: ACC Network
Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien
Analyst: Tim Hasselbeck
Sideline: Katie George
Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties
Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sideline: Wes McElroy