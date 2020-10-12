Game Notes: Virginia Tech hosts Boston College in key ACC matchup on Saturday

Published Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 1:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Tech will look to rebound from a track-meet loss to #5 UNC this weekend with a return to Lane Stadium.

The 23rd-ranked Hokies (2-1, 2-1 ACC) will host Boston College (3-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

The Hokies enter the week after their initial loss of the season, a 56-45 loss at then-No. 8 North Carolina. In that game, Khalil Herbert ran for over 100 yards for the third consecutive game and scored two touchdowns and QB Hendon Hooker accounted for three scores in his first game of the season.

The Eagles enter following a 31-30 overtime victory versus Pitt.

Gameday Information

Virginia Tech (2-1, 2-1 ACC) vs. Boston College (3-1, 2-1 ACC)

Series: Tech leads 18-10

Last: Aug. 31, 2019 (Boston College W, 35-28)

Live Stats: click here

Virginia Tech Game Notes: click here

TV: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien

Analyst: Tim Hasselbeck

Sideline: Katie George

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser

Analyst: Mike Burnop

Sideline: Wes McElroy

Related

Comments